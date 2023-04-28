LISTEN: The Beautiful Blū Unleash Hard-Hitting, Meaningful “Future Blur” Single Ahead of Debut Album

Following the success of their debut single “One Final Day”, The Beautiful Blū expands their musical horizons in “Future Blur”, a throwback electronic masterpiece reminiscent of iconic songs such as Afrika Bambaattaa’s “Planet Rock” and Gary Numan’s “Cars.” Although it differs in sound and style from their previous release, the theme remains true to the fundamental concepts that underpin The Beautiful Blū’s upcoming debut album, iGenocide.

As you’ll hear below, “Future Blur” opens as a portrayal of the carefree lifestyle in Europe before World War II, despite warning signs that suggest otherwise. However, in this instance, the future brings war, as the Nazis invade Europe and the dream of a bright future becomes a nightmare of death and destruction. People begin to question where God is in a time of immense pain, suffering, and death and why he has abandoned them in such a time of need. With so much substance and meaning behind their music, The Beautiful Blū are already a breath of fresh air in the scene. Stream the single below via Spotify and be sure to also read what the group has to say about the inspiration behind this release as well:

The Beautiful Blū – Future Blur | Stream

“What does the future hold? We tend to assume that everything will be OK. Many of us know the classic experiment that when you put a frog in boiling water it will jump out, but that when you put it in hot water, and then slowly turn the heat up, it will boil to death. Why? Because when things change slowly, we tend to accept the changes, even when the changes are for the worse.”

