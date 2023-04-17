Chemical Surf have tapped fellow Brazilian artists Mevil, and Enigmix for a fresh release via Dim Mak’s house imprint, A Good One. Their collaboration has resulted in an entrancing house single titled “Bad For U,” boasting a pulsating bassline, energetic kick drums, and captivating synths complemented by alluring vocals. As temperatures rise and parties come alive, “Bad For U” is sure to dominate dance floors worldwide. This release follows Chemical Surf’s recent hit “KIDS” with Jetlag Music on Spinnin’ Records last month, as well as their previous Dim Mak release “Dale Loca” featuring Anna Marchesini in October 2022. Stream the single via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Chemical Surf – Bad For U | Stream

LISTEN: Chemical Surf, Mevil, and Enigmix Join Forces in Hypnotizing House Single ‘Bad For U’