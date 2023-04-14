LISTEN: DIIIVA’s New Single “REACT” Requires Your Attention

Russian artist DIIIVA is on the rise, and her latest single “React” is a force to be reckoned with. With support from major names in the electronic music industry, including JOYRYDE and Skrillex, DIIIVA is making a name for herself with her attitude, vision, and musical prowess.

“React” is a testament to DIIIVA’s dedication to artistic freedom and serving a greater purpose through her music. With powerful lyrics and explosive basslines, this track is a safe haven for the vulnerable and a voice of struggle for those in need. DIIIVA’s passion and personal experiences shine through, creating an unforgettable listening experience that demands attention.

As she continues to develop her own sound, DIIIVA brings a vibrant and eclectic energy to her music, setting her apart from the rest. If you’re looking for a powerful and inspiring listening experience, look no further than DIIIVA’s “React.”

