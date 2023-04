Nitro Fun’s latest release “Chase Me” featuring LINNEY is a must-listen for fans of electronic music. This feel-good melodic house single is a standout release in the electronic music landscape, showcasing Nitro Fun’s skills as a producer and LINNEY’s emotive vocals. Nitro Fun continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in dance music, and “Chase Me” is a testament to his ability to craft innovative and highly enjoyable music.

LISTEN: Nitro Fun Returns with Feel-Good Melodic House Single “Chase Me” Featuring LINNEY