Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Black V Neck Link with Afrojack in Irresistible House Collaboration, “Oral Music”

LISTEN: Black V Neck Link with Afrojack in Irresistible House Collaboration, “Oral Music”

by Leave a Comment

Fast-rising house duo Black V Neck are back with one of their largest releases to date in “Oral Music,” a track in collaboration with decorated dance music producer Afrojack. As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to an absolute heater of a house tune that merges the best of both acts’ styles into one impressive record. From the thumping bassline to creative melodies and sound design, this track has it all and we can’t imagine how massive it would sound in a live setting. Black V Neck have been on quite the streak lately (check out past singles: “Like Whoa,” & “Day N Night”) as they continue to deliver their own stylish, unique energy into the tech house genre. They are certainly an act to watch this year; in the meantime stream “Oral Music” below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Black V Neck & Afrojack – Oral Music | Stream

LISTEN: Black V Neck Link with Afrojack in Irresistible House Collaboration, “Oral Music”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend