Fast-rising house duo Black V Neck are back with one of their largest releases to date in “Oral Music,” a track in collaboration with decorated dance music producer Afrojack. As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to an absolute heater of a house tune that merges the best of both acts’ styles into one impressive record. From the thumping bassline to creative melodies and sound design, this track has it all and we can’t imagine how massive it would sound in a live setting. Black V Neck have been on quite the streak lately (check out past singles: “Like Whoa,” & “Day N Night”) as they continue to deliver their own stylish, unique energy into the tech house genre. They are certainly an act to watch this year; in the meantime stream “Oral Music” below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Black V Neck & Afrojack – Oral Music | Stream

LISTEN: Black V Neck Link with Afrojack in Irresistible House Collaboration, “Oral Music”