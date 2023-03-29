Since officially beginning his musical journey in 2021, Trucco has been turning heads thanks to his creative sound and production. The artist released “Medicine” in September of 2022 and the track quickly became one of his most renowned and sought-after works. As you’ll hear below, the refreshing record blends classic house elements with contemporary beats to make for quite the captivating listening experience. “Medicine” also boasts an infectious and habit-forming soundscape of blazing vocals from Uloni, which adds another layer of interest to this tune – hear what we mean by streaming it via Spotify below.

Trucco – Medicine | Stream

LISTEN: Trucco Brings the “Medicine” in Captivating, Fresh Single Featuring Uloni