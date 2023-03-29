Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Trucco Brings the “Medicine” in Captivating, Fresh Single Featuring Uloni

LISTEN: Trucco Brings the “Medicine” in Captivating, Fresh Single Featuring Uloni

by Leave a Comment

Since officially beginning his musical journey in 2021, Trucco has been turning heads thanks to his creative sound and production. The artist released “Medicine” in September of 2022 and the track quickly became one of his most renowned and sought-after works. As you’ll hear below, the refreshing record blends classic house elements with contemporary beats to make for quite the captivating listening experience. “Medicine” also boasts an infectious and habit-forming soundscape of blazing vocals from Uloni, which adds another layer of interest to this tune – hear what we mean by streaming it via Spotify below.

Trucco – Medicine | Stream

LISTEN: Trucco Brings the “Medicine” in Captivating, Fresh Single Featuring Uloni

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend