LISTEN: Nitepunk’s Debut Album “HUMAN” Arrives Against All Odds

Nitepunk’s debut album “Human” is a triumph of grit and determination, telling the story of the artist’s journey from his homeland in Georgia to New York and finally to Los Angeles. The album is a reflection of the artist’s personal and artistic growth, capturing raw emotions and experiences through music.

Nitepunk’s break-beat-inspired songs are rooted in originality, creating a labyrinth of sound that is sure to captivate listeners. The artist’s unorthodox yet captivating delivery of music is on full display in “Human,” showcasing his gifts in the audiovisual realm.

The album is a testament to Nitepunk’s unwavering passion for music, as he overcame numerous obstacles to pursue his dreams. With support from notable industry leaders, Nitepunk has created an album that is complex musically and emotionally, reflecting significant episodes in his life.

“Moving to America was monumental for my personal and artistic growth. I had hit a massive reset button on my entire life and all of a sudden I was in New York on my own. This album reflects every moment of my time here. I wanted every track to be a record I could be proud of, where I would have the freedom to push my own musicality. When I approach a song I’m always trying to capture where I currently am in my life so when it was time to put the album together I realized that all the ideas I had written over the past six years were representing significant episodes in my life.

During the creation of this album, there were many radical changes that affected my workflow and environment. At the very end, it seemed like everything was falling into place, and the project became exactly what it was meant to be. I am excited to share this with the world and step into the next journey of new experiences and inspirations. I called this album HUMAN because it’s very complex musically and emotionally, as we all are. I wanted to capture raw emotions and experiences through music because that’s the one thing in this life that I know best.” – Nitepunk

Overall, “Human” is a testament to Nitepunk’s passion for music and has the potential to make a significant impact on the dance music industry. As the album gains popularity, it could inspire other electronic artists to push their own musicality and experiment with new sounds, leading to a more diverse and innovative dance music landscape.



