LA-based indie pop-funk outfit Thumpasaurus are back with one of their most intoxicating cuts yet in “Lipstick Makeup.” From the catchy dance grooves to soothing vocal melodies, everything about this track is uplifting and just plain fun. The group mentions the song is about “saying f*ck it and letting your freak out” and, as you’ll hear below, this message comes across crystal clear from the very start of the track. We can’t imagine how wild this track would sound live, and thankfully you’ll get a chance to find out for yourself as Thumpasaurus are slated to tour throughout the US this spring with their “Struttin’ Across America” tour, before embarking on their first European tour as well. Check out if they’re stopping by a city near you below and be sure to stream “Lipstick Makeup” as well.

Thumpasaurus – Lipstick Makeup | Stream

THUMPASAURUS ON TOUR 2023

“Struttin’ Across America” Tour

3/7 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5

3/8 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

3/9 – Asheville, NC – Asheville Music Hall

3/10 – Washington, DC – Comet Ping Pong (Sold Out)

3/11 – Brooklyn, NY – Sultan Room (Early and Late show Sold Out)

3/12 – Philadelphia, PA – Warehouse on Watts

3/14 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Iron Works

3/15 – Toronto, ON – Adelaide Hall

3/17 – Columbus, OH – Woodlands Tavern

3/18 – Chicago, IL – Schubas (Sold Out)

3/19 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

3/22 – Denver, CO – Cervantes

3/23 – Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room

3/24 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Fest

3/25 – Portland, OR – Star Theater

3/26 – Seattle, WA – High Dive

3/28 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill

3/30 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

3/31 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

4/1 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

4/4 – Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery

4/6 – Austin, TX – The Parish

4/7 – Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co

4/8 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Upstairs

EUROPEAN TOUR

5/14 – London, UK – Oslo (Sold Out)

5/16 – Newcastle, UK – Think Tank

5/17 – Leeds, UK – Belgrave Music Hall

5/18 – London, UK – Camden Assembly (Sold Out)

5/19 – Bristol, UK – Exchange (Sold Out)

5/20 – Nottingham, UK – Bodega (Sold Out)

5/21 – Dublin, IE – Academy Green Room

5/23 – Glasgow, UK – King Tut’s (Sold Out)

5/24 – Manchester, UK – Deaf Institute (Sold Out)

5/26 – Paris, FR – La Boule Noire

5/27 – The Hague, NL – Sniester Festival

5/28 – Cologne, DE – JAKI

5/29 – Hamburg, DE – Molotow Skybar

5/30 – Berlin, DE – Kantine am Berghain

6/1 – Copenhagen, DK – Stengade

6/2 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik (Matsalen)

6/3 – Oslo, NO – Krosset

6/4 – Stockholm, SE – Kulturhuset (Terassen)

6/6 – Warsaw, PL – Hydrozagadka

6/7 – Prague, CZ – Cafe V Lese

6/8 – Budapest, HU – A38 (Roof Terrace)

6/10 – Aarau, CH – Kiff

6/12 – Munich, DE – Strom

6/14 – St Niklaas, BE – De Casino

6/15 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

6/16 – Paris, FR – Supersonic (Sold Out)

6/17 – London, UK – Hootananny

6/18 – Rothbury, MI – Electric Forest

6/19 – Scranton, PA – Peach Music Festival

7/8 – Des Moines, IA – 80/35 Music Festival

8.16-20 Cabaret Vert , Charleville Mezieres, France

