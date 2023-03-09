Fast-rising producer Zack Hersh has been making waves lately due to his unique style, impressive sound design, and evocative high tech aesthetic. Today we’re excited to be premiering the talented act’s latest effort in “Voxels,” a mind-bending single boasting pixelated sonic textures and a wildly catchy glitched-out vibe. Since 2015 Hersh has been pushing the envelope with his fresh take on experimental production, drawing inspiration from avant garde creatives such as Aphex Twin and G-Jones. This new release is a testament to the limitless possibilities of his sound and we can’t wait to hear where Zack takes things next. In the meantime stream the premiere of “Voxels” below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Zack Hersh – Voxels | Stream

PREMIERE: Rising Producer Zack Hersh Unleashes Mind-Bending New “Voxels” Heater