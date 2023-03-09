Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » PREMIERE: Rising Producer Zack Hersh Unleashes Mind-Bending New “Voxels” Heater

PREMIERE: Rising Producer Zack Hersh Unleashes Mind-Bending New “Voxels” Heater

by Leave a Comment

Fast-rising producer Zack Hersh has been making waves lately due to his unique style, impressive sound design, and evocative high tech aesthetic. Today we’re excited to be premiering the talented act’s latest effort in “Voxels,” a mind-bending single boasting pixelated sonic textures and a wildly catchy glitched-out vibe. Since 2015 Hersh has been pushing the envelope with his fresh take on experimental production, drawing inspiration from avant garde creatives such as Aphex Twin and G-Jones. This new release is a testament to the limitless possibilities of his sound and we can’t wait to hear where Zack takes things next. In the meantime stream the premiere of “Voxels” below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Zack Hersh – Voxels | Stream

PREMIERE: Rising Producer Zack Hersh Unleashes Mind-Bending New “Voxels” Heater

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend