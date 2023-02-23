LISTEN: Super Duper Showcases His Creative Process in “Crying In The Rain”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Super Duper’s latest double single, featuring “Crying in the Rain” and “My Family My Friends”, is a soulful and emotional journey that is sure to captivate listeners. The opening track, “Crying in the Rain,” is a stunning showcase of Super Duper’s unique approach to combining contrasting moods and sounds, blending a beautiful acoustic ballad with innovative production techniques. The result is a heartfelt vocal performance that perfectly captures the emotional depth of the lyrics.

Super Duper’s love for older music shines through on “Crying in the Rain,” with the track’s foundation built around a sample inspired by The Eagles. This nostalgic approach provides the perfect backdrop for the song’s emotional power, with the lyrics and vocal performance perfectly complementing Super Duper’s production style. “My Family My Friends,” continues the emotional journey, blending Super Duper’s signature upbeat energy with a soulful and introspective mood. 

Overall, Super Duper’s latest double single is a masterful display of the artist’s unique talents, showcasing his ability to blend contrasting sounds and moods into a cohesive and emotional experience. With this release, Super Duper has set the stage for an exciting and highly anticipated upcoming album.

