LISTEN: YoungWolf & TWSTD ZOO Unleash Bass-Fueled New Collaboration, “Don’t Slow Down” feat. Scotty IV

Rising artists YoungWolf and TWSTD ZOO have come together for a wild new genre-bending bass collaboration in “Don’t Slow Down.” Featuring energetic vocals from popular hip-hop artist Scotty IV, this high-octane record will keep you on the edge of your seat and sounds tailor-made for the festival main stage. As you’ll hear below, the inspiring track advocates following one’s heart and remaining dedicated to what you love and believe in. Stream the dubstep-trap hybrid below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

YoungWolf, TWSTD Zoo – Don’t Slow Down (feat. Scotty IV) | Stream

Categories

