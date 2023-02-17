Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Scrawny & Madilyn Mei Unleash Catchy “Six Legs (tippy tappy toes)” Collaboration

Rising artists Scrawny and Madilyn Mei have come through today with an intoxicating new horn-laden anthem in “Six Legs (tippy tappy toes).” As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to nothing short of a playful, pop-influenced electronic heater that’s catchy from front to back. Scrawny’s memorable and boisterous production provides the perfect foundation for Madilyn’s ethereal vocals to shine and we can’t wait to hear where these two acts take their sound next. Hear what we mean by streaming the tune below and be sure to follow both Scrawny and Madilyn on socials if you’re not already.

Scrawny – Six Legs (tippy tappy toes) | Stream

SCRAWNY | INSTAGRAM |TWITTER | TIKTOK | YOUTUBE | WEBSITE

MADILYN MEI | INSTAGRAM | TIKTOK | YOUTUBE | WEBSITE

