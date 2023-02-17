Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

HARDWELL and Sparks are both known for their exceptional production skills and their passion for dance music. “Twisted” is a perfect example of what happens when two like-minded artists come together to create something new and exciting. The track features pulsating basslines and soaring lead synths that dominate the mix, creating a festival anthem that’s sure to become a classic.

In 2022, HARDWELL returned from hiatus with the release of his album “REBELS NEVER DIE” and took the reins on the cultural shift towards big room techno, taking Will Sparks with him for the ride. The two artists have redefined the genre with their latest collaboration, infusing it with new life and energy. They’ve shown that big-room techno is not just a passing fad but a genre that’s here to stay.

“Twisted” is a shining example of HARDWELL and Sparks’ exceptional talent and passion for dance music. Their collaboration is a must-listen for anyone who loves big-room techno and is looking for the next evolution of the genre. This track is a statement from two of the industry’s heavyweights that they are here to stay and will continue to push the boundaries of dance music for years to come.

LISTEN: HARDWELL and Will Sparks Redefine Big Room Techno with ‘Twisted’

