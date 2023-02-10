Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: longstoryshort Delivers Stunning New “2 High” House Heater feat. Hadar Adora

longstoryshort is back with more heat, this time coming in the form of his debut Lost In Dreams Records release. In teaming up with New York vocalist Hadar Adora, the rising producer delivers on an emotionally-charged house masterpiece in “2 High.” As you’ll hear below, this new record is nothing short of a stunning melodic heater and we’re loving how the producer’s intoxicating house sound blends with Adora’s beautiful and compelling vocals. Stream the track via Spotify and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

longstoryshort – 2 High | Stream

longstoryshort says: “‘2 High’ pays homage to early dance music that helped me fall in love with the genre. The time when it was a really minimal version of trance that evolved to progressive house. It’s nostalgic, to me, and I wanted to create something that is a nod to that golden era of dance that has influenced my career.”

