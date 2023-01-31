Volaris Steps Into 2023 with “I’m So Weak” via Armada

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Rising talent Volaris (real name Nathan Cozzetto) is jumping headfirst into 2023 with brand new music and show support to match. The UK talent released “I’m So Weak” ft. Cammie Robinson, and follows it up this weekend with a direct support slot at Kx5’s massive Printworks show.

Enlisting Cammie Robinson’s effervescent vocal charm, the pair deliver a lush composition swathed in charming synths on “I’m So Weak.” The track’s progressive nature is indicative of Volaris’ style. Both hypnotic and driving, Volaris’ “I’m So Weak” is a standout track to kick off a new year.

2023 is set to be a monumental year for Volaris, with a jam-packed release schedule and major show announcements on the way. Check out “I’m So Weak” below on Spotify, or stream it wherever you find your music here.

