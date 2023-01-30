Valentino Khan and Deorro Deliver Highly Anticipated Collaboration “¡MAS CRAZY!”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Since they first crossed paths on a virtual live stream for EDC during the pandemic, Deorro and Valentino Khan began working on “¡MAS CRAZY!”, a track that perfectly matches their styles.

Escape Halloween 2022 proved the perfect stage for Deorro and Valentino to reunite and bring their high-energy chemistry to the live audience. The set was highly anticipated and went viral on TikTok, and the premiere of “¡MAS CRAZY!” during their packed back-to-back set at the festival did not disappoint.

The release of “¡MAS CRAZY!” sets the tone for an exceptional year in the music careers of Valentino Khan and Deorro, both of whom have been long requested to collaborate by their fans. A powerhouse of a rhythmic melody, tuneful electric bliss, and full of energy and fire, “¡MAS CRAZY!” will take listeners on a once-in-a-lifetime experience. In this euphoria, the two emerging talents of the American music industry meet to deliver a groundbreaking track.

