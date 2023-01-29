LISTEN: Sikdope Unleashes High-Octane New Bass House Single, “I Got Lost In Berlin”

Sikdope is back with another captivating new single, this time arriving as a fresh new bass house heater via Spinnin’ Records. As you’ll hear below, “I Got Lost In Berlin” is nothing short of an underground-influenced banger that pays homage to both nostalgic techno and the artist’s first trip to the capital city of Germany. Everything about this tune sounds crafted for a dark club at 3 AM and is another testament to Sikdope’s impressive versatility as a producer. Hear what we mean by streaming the record via Spotify below and read what the artist himself has to say about the inspiration behind this release.

“Berlin is one of my favorite European cities. I’m living really close, so naturally, I visit a lot. With the tune, I wanted to showcase my first experience of being there. Getting lost in the local music scene, architecture, and food. The main drop sound and whistle fillers have been inspired by the old school music festival ‘Love Parade‘ I think that many people who are clubbing in Berlin are getting lost in music because time passes slowly there.” – Sikdope

Sikdope – I Got Lost in Berlin | Stream

