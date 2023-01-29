LISTEN: Rising Label LABRNTH Unveils Debut Release with “Darkness” Single from Fancy Inc & Chemical Surf

If you haven’t heard of LABRNTH, it’s time to get familiar. The newly-formed record label was created by a small group of artists and industry professionals, who collectively possess over 50 years of experience in the music industry. With that kind of resumé, it’s hard not to get excited about what this new force in the scene is going to offer. Today, we’re treated to the label’s debut release in “Darkness,” a captivating collaboration from rising Brazilian duos Fancy Inc and Chemical Surf. As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to a record boasting haunting vocals and undulating melodies, all over a progressive bassline making for quite the dance floor appeal. Hear what we mean by streaming the track below via Spotify and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Fancy Inc, Chemical Surf – Darkness | Stream

