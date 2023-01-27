Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Jaron Enlists Jedwill for New Single “ONCE”

LISTEN: Jaron Enlists Jedwill for New Single “ONCE”

by Leave a Comment

Kicking the year off with another quality production, emerging producer and songwriter Jaron is back with “ONCE” feat. Jedwill, out now via his very own Modern Art imprint. 

Jaron is no stranger to the spotlight. Despite being only a tender 20 years of age, he has established a name for himself as one of the more respected rising talents in the game. “ONCE” is a wild ride, refusing to be pigeonholed into a singular style or genre and highlighting the dynamic vision that drives Jaron’s limitless creativity. There’s a slightly emo/punk rock twinge to “ONCE,” buoyed by glitchy breaks that highlight a euphoric energy encapsulated in a single track. Never afraid to test the boundaries of his creativity, there seems to be no limit to what Jaron can come up with in the studio. Stay tuned for the biggest year of his career to date. 

“I wrote ONCE around the time I had just released my debut album – I felt like I had nothing to prove. I stumbled onto something that felt deeply important to me – these 3 chords resolving the same way they start, weaving through this melody I had written. It felt pure; like speaking through something bigger than myself. Like a dance with the brightest light. I showed it to Jedwill, who without hesitation sent back an mp3 including him adlibbing ‘JUMP’ over the chorus. His energy brought this song to a whole different level. It felt electric.” – Jaron

LISTEN: Jaron Enlists Jedwill for New Single “ONCE”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend