LISTEN: Jaron Enlists Jedwill for New Single “ONCE”

Kicking the year off with another quality production, emerging producer and songwriter Jaron is back with “ONCE” feat. Jedwill, out now via his very own Modern Art imprint.

Jaron is no stranger to the spotlight. Despite being only a tender 20 years of age, he has established a name for himself as one of the more respected rising talents in the game. “ONCE” is a wild ride, refusing to be pigeonholed into a singular style or genre and highlighting the dynamic vision that drives Jaron’s limitless creativity. There’s a slightly emo/punk rock twinge to “ONCE,” buoyed by glitchy breaks that highlight a euphoric energy encapsulated in a single track. Never afraid to test the boundaries of his creativity, there seems to be no limit to what Jaron can come up with in the studio. Stay tuned for the biggest year of his career to date.

“I wrote ONCE around the time I had just released my debut album – I felt like I had nothing to prove. I stumbled onto something that felt deeply important to me – these 3 chords resolving the same way they start, weaving through this melody I had written. It felt pure; like speaking through something bigger than myself. Like a dance with the brightest light. I showed it to Jedwill, who without hesitation sent back an mp3 including him adlibbing ‘JUMP’ over the chorus. His energy brought this song to a whole different level. It felt electric.” – Jaron

