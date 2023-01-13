Brazilian producer/DJ Diego Druck comes through today with an incredibly captivating debut single in “A Different Way.” As you’ll hear below, the track is driven by a dusty, rumbling guitar riff that quickly evolves into a refreshingly introspective dance record. On top of the catchy instrumental, the track also delivers meaningful vocals that sit perfectly above the tune’s pulsating, house-influenced drum programming. After being introduced to Diego Druck by his buzzing Major Lazer and Super-Hi remixes, it’s great to see him evolving as an artist with this debut single. Hear what we mean by streaming it below and read what the producer himself has to say about this release.

“I wrote “A Different Way” when I was dealing with some inner conflicts within myself. The song deals with my choices and my attitude towards life.”

Diego Druck – A Different Way | Stream

LISTEN: Rising Artist Diego Druck Discovers “A Different Way” in Captivating Debut Single