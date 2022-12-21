LISTEN: Josh Fedz Unleashes Catchy New “Gonna Be” House Collaboration with Zaytek & owie

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Fast-rising Denver artist Josh Fedz has come through with a captivating new dancefloor heater in “Gonna Be.” As you’ll hear below, this collaboration with Zaytek & owie is nothing short of a house banger; we’re loving the clean production alongside Owie’s lyrics, which are based on a true story of seeing someone for a while and wondering if a relationship would come into fruition. The track will also be featured on the forthcoming compilation, SLOTHACID SLEEPERS VOL.1, on Sacha Robotti’s SLOTHACID label. Stream the single via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

