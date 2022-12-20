Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: DJCJ Brings the Bass In Recent Must-Hear Single, “RICK AND MORTY”

LISTEN: DJCJ Brings the Bass In Recent Must-Hear Single, “RICK AND MORTY”

by Leave a Comment

Los Angeles-based DJ and producer DJCJ is making a name for himself thanks to his bass-heavy sound and ability to rock clubs and parties worldwide. His most recent single, “RICK AND MORTY” is a testament to his versatility as an artist and we can’t wait to hear where he takes his sound next. In a recent interview DJCJ got to dig deeper and talk about his unique lifestyle as a tour artist; read the interview below and be sure to stream the rising artist’s impressive new release as well.

DJCJ – RICK AND MORTY | Stream

Question: Did you start out wanting to make dance music?

DJCJ: Initially, I went to college to study “Jazz Guitar” to become a professional musician. A lot of Wes Montgomery in there, a lot of which I still adore. But, since college is the place to try anything, I discovered Ableton and EDM. From there, I realized I needed to follow this rabbit hole.

Question: Do you have DJ residencies?

DJCJ: Honestly, I am lucky to be at venues like Poppy, Nightingale, and Bootsy Bellows, and that’s just in LA. A few other places are Canary & Hotel Shangri-La (both in Santa Monica), Nova in San Jose, and much more.

Question: Any preference for what you like to play?

DJCJ: I like high energy. Outside of that, my job is to see what the crowd is into, so there’s no one answer to that question. Things are kept relatively eclectic as I switch things up quite a bit and include a few different hybrid styles that feel unique to me.

Question: What inspires your music?

DJCJ: Pop culture. I love it. Memes, I incorporate that into my work. I am obsessed, and having that in my work shows that it is okay to have fun with this. Music can be fun.

Question: What’s your work/life balance?

DJCJ: There are many sacrifices for art, so I will let you know when I have a work/life balance.

LISTEN: DJCJ Brings the Bass In Recent Must-Hear Single, “RICK AND MORTY”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend