Valentino Khan Requires Your Attention On New Single “Tidal Wave”

Known for his infectious house ballads, Valentino Khan is expected to continue his success with his newest single “Tidal Wave.”
Khan has a reputation for pushing the boundaries of music production and experimentation, and “Tidal Wave” is no exception. Featuring a rich piano sound and an addicting topline, the track is sure to get listeners moving and grooving.
In addition to the release of “Tidal Wave,” Valentino Khan has announced a headlining show at the Hollywood Palladium on May 5th, 2023. Titled “High Power,” the event will feature performances by Nitti, Taiki Nulight, and RayBurger, and is sure to be a hit with dance music fans. Tickets for the “High Power” event are on sale now, and fans are encouraged to get theirs before they sell out.
