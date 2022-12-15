Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

WATCH: Rising New Artist Tash Blake Unveils Catchy Debut Single, "Mannequin"

Rising new artist Tash Blake is making an impressive entrance on to the scene thanks to her debut single “Mannequin,” a captivating statement song that’s both extremely catchy and unique at the same time. After growing up immersed in dance and musical theater, Tash decided to join her passion for the iconic performance aspects of Madonna, Britney Spears and Lady Gaga into a grand visual and auditory experience, which is clearly on full display in this accompanying video for the single. From the forward and in-your-face lyrics to the clean production, we’re loving everything about this track and can’t wait to hear where this new artist takes her sound next. Stream the single below and read what Tash Blake herself has to say about this debut release.

Tash Blake – Mannequin | Stream

“Mannequin comes from such an incredibly real place. I had just ended a longterm relationship of manipulation where I was never allowed to be my true self. This song sparks a new beginning in which I am finally free to say or do anything. I wanted to write something carefree and upbeat to dance to with my friends, but also empowering to give strength to those who find themselves in a situation similar to mine. In the past, I’ve tried to speak out but wasn’t heard, I tried to be my own person, but felt forced to be someone else.

Throughout the song, I speak from the perspective of those who try to control and manipulate, as well as, my own voice as I begin to respond with more and more power and self-confidence. The lyrics simulate a dialogue as the power dynamic reverses. 

My hope is that when people listen to “Mannequin,” they gain the confidence to push back against people who try to manipulate and control them, as well as being able to let loose and have fun dancing around with their friends!”

