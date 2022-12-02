We’ve been covering BLVD. for a minute and are consistently blown away with the level of quality he always brings to his production. Of course, this time around is no different as the rising act comes through with a huge new project; his second full-length album in Globo. As you’ll hear below, the 9-track LP is a world cup-themed body of work with notable features from Guaynaa, R. City, Dylan Fuentes, and more. With the world cup in full-swing, BLVD. delivers on an album that boasts an array of influences from around the world. Listening, we can’t help but wish this was the official FIFA soundtrack; hear what we mean by streaming Globo below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

BLVD. – Globo | Stream

LISTEN: BLVD. Unleashes Captivating World Cup-Inspired Album, “Globo”