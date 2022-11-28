WATCH: Woodkid & Visual Artist Saad Moosajee Unveil Stunning New “Reactor” Music Video

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Iconic French singer/producer Woodkid is back with more impressive content, this time coming in the form of a jaw-dropping music video for his “Reactor” record, a track that was originally released on the 2020 album S16. The visuals, in collaboration with visual artist Saad Moosajee, took two years to create as utilized cutting-edge techniques to give it the feel of a big-screen blockbuster. The video also carries profound layers of meaning and symbolism, taking a critical look at our relationship with technology. Stream the “Reactor” video below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

