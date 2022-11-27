LISTEN: Julianna Townsend Shares Intoxicating New “I Won’t Wait” R&B Single

Singer/model Julianna Townsend continues to release impressive singles, this one coming in the form of a catchy R&B jam in “I Won’t Wait.” From the opening chords this track completely captures the attention, and we’re loving everything about Townsend’s compelling lyrics and vocal performance. Taking an introspective look at how her younger self compares to who she’s become as a woman today, Julianna shares an meaningful message here that adds another layer of interest to a great record. Stream it below via Spotify and read what the artist herself has to say about this release.

Julianna Townsend – I won’t wait | Stream

“The song “I Won’t Wait” basically has a deeper meaning to me than it may seem – Even if it doesn’t seem like it but i do struggle a lot with self confidence and with negative thoughts about myself. And with this song i wanted to express how i sometimes would like to be my younger self again – me as a child seemed so much calmer, funnier less thoughts what other people would think and also more self confidence and open to fulfill dreams.”

