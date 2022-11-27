Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Julianna Townsend Shares Intoxicating New “I Won’t Wait” R&B Single

LISTEN: Julianna Townsend Shares Intoxicating New “I Won’t Wait” R&B Single

by Leave a Comment

Singer/model Julianna Townsend continues to release impressive singles, this one coming in the form of a catchy R&B jam in “I Won’t Wait.” From the opening chords this track completely captures the attention, and we’re loving everything about Townsend’s compelling lyrics and vocal performance. Taking an introspective look at how her younger self compares to who she’s become as a woman today, Julianna shares an meaningful message here that adds another layer of interest to a great record. Stream it below via Spotify and read what the artist herself has to say about this release.

Julianna Townsend – I won’t wait | Stream

“The song “I Won’t Wait” basically has a deeper meaning to me than it may seem – Even if it doesn’t seem like it but i do struggle a lot with self confidence and with negative thoughts about myself. And with this song i wanted to express how i sometimes would like to be my younger self again – me as a child seemed so much calmer, funnier less thoughts what other people would think and also more self confidence and open to fulfill dreams.”

LISTEN: Julianna Townsend Shares Intoxicating New “I Won’t Wait” R&B Single

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend