Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: DLYN Unleashes Fresh New Hybrid R&B/Trap Single, “ADDICTED” feat. DCMBR & Mari Taylor

LISTEN: DLYN Unleashes Fresh New Hybrid R&B/Trap Single, “ADDICTED” feat. DCMBR & Mari Taylor

by Leave a Comment

Rising artist DLYN is pioneering a new sound, fusing electronic and West Coast influences into his own unique style. Recently, the League Of Starz engineer turned artist has come through with an impressive new track in “ADDICTED.” Featuring DCMBR & Mari Taylor, the track delivers on an eclectic blend of R&B and Trap that will take you on a cathartic emotional experience. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

DYLN – Addicted (feat. DCMBR & Mari Taylor) | Stream

LISTEN: DLYN Unleashes Fresh New Hybrid R&B/Trap Single, “ADDICTED” feat. DCMBR & Mari Taylor

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend