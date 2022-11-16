LISTEN: Habstrakt Drops “Outer Space” w/ Roderick Porter

French, LA-based DJ & producer Habstrakt introduces his latest collaboration with 22-year-old Roderick Porter – “Outer Space,” out now.

In just over three minutes, the track achieves that ideal dance-floor punch with a piercing bass house drop that fans of the genre know and love.Sensual lyrics come together with a jump-up beat to crafted by Habstrakt, combined with vocals from the emerging Roderick Porter. Idolizing the raw, DIY alt hip-hop of Tyler, The Creator, Mac Miller, XXXtentacion, Lil Peep and others, Porter’s influence on the track is evident, adding that angsty undertone to the track that resonates with Habstrakt’s band of loyal followers.

Habstrakt’s passion for blending visual arts with his own personal creative aesthetic – tattoos, hair designs and the like – with his music discography gives his production an inspired, signature sound that’s unique and cuts through the genre. This release follows a more melodic collaboration with Tchami, “Eternity” (ft. Lena Leon), which dropped on Confession in October of last year. Habstrakt, like many others, remixed ACRAZE’s “Do It To It” in August, but this single with Porter will be his first independent release since 2021. Check it out below:

