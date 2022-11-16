Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Habstrakt Drops “Outer Space” w/ Roderick Porter

LISTEN: Habstrakt Drops “Outer Space” w/ Roderick Porter

by Leave a Comment

French, LA-based DJ & producer Habstrakt introduces his latest collaboration with 22-year-old Roderick Porter“Outer Space,” out now. 

In just over three minutes, the track achieves that ideal dance-floor punch with a piercing bass house drop that fans of the genre know and love.Sensual lyrics come together with a jump-up beat to crafted by Habstrakt, combined with vocals from the emerging Roderick Porter. Idolizing the raw, DIY alt hip-hop of Tyler, The Creator, Mac Miller, XXXtentacion, Lil Peep and others, Porter’s influence on the track is evident, adding that angsty undertone to the track that resonates with Habstrakt’s band of loyal followers.

Habstrakt’s passion for blending visual arts with his own personal creative aesthetic – tattoos, hair designs and the like – with his music discography gives his production an inspired, signature sound that’s unique and cuts through the genre. This release follows a more melodic collaboration with Tchami, “Eternity” (ft. Lena Leon), which dropped on Confession in October of last year. Habstrakt, like many others, remixed ACRAZE’s “Do It To It” in August, but this single with Porter will be his first independent release since 2021. Check it out below:

LISTEN: Habstrakt Drops “Outer Space” w/ Roderick Porter

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend