LISTEN: Rising Duo Dave + Sam Unleash Groovy New Genre-Bending Single, “Feels Like”

Fast-rising duo Dave + Sam are on a mission to transmute love, empowerment, and socio-political commentary through their genre-bending and captivating music. Upon first listen to their new single out today, “Feels Like,” the act’s chemistry here is on full-display and we’re loving everything about this tune from the clever lyricism to the silky smooth house-influenced production. The track arrives part of a larger series of songs in which the duo are focusing on mental health, something definitely much needed in today’s world. Stream the catchy single below and be sure to read what the duo has to say about the release of “Feels Like.”

Dave + Sam – Feels Like | Stream

“For me, ‘Feel Like is a fresh take on our penchant for deep house dynamics and pop arrangements” – Dave + Sam

