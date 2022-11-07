RVLTN Presents: JACKPOT NYE w/ deadmau5, Porter Robinson, RL Grime, Rezz & more

RVLTN Events, the Las Vegas-based electronic music umbrella that encompasses genre-based brands Holy House, Elation, Altura and more, is psyched to announce its first-annual New Year’s Eve JACKPOT event – boasting the largest production value the company has held for the duration of the year. The lineup’s heavy-hitters include Deadmau5, Porter Robinson, Rezz, and RL Grime, with additional performances from Ghostrydr (Ghastly b2b Joyryde), Marauda, Versa + more. For tickets and more information about the upcoming Jackpot NYE 2023, click here.

Hosted at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, the two-day event will be 18+ with VIP packages available for those 21 and over. The large, open air venue located in the heart of Downtown’s entertainment hub offers plenty of space to create, and coupled with various experiential elements cap, RVLTN aims to put forth a wide array of electronic talent to provide an all-encompassing experience for guests. With a little over two months to go before the event’s projected dates, RVLTN plans to pull out all of the stops when it comes to its marketing initiatives – including social media contests + giveaways, curated playlists and aforementioned VIP packages that include an integration between the strip and the Downtown LV experience.

Since its inception in 2012, RVLTN has always prioritized giving visibility to emerging artists on the rise – with the intention of continuing to pipeline them into larger opportunities. Over the years RVLTN has helped nurture and expand the local following for a great many electronic acts, who have transitioned from opening tour support to main stage headliner. As a top competitor in the Vegas market, RVLTN seeks to exceed branding expectations when in competition with larger conglomerates in the same or neighboring markets.

“For many years, Las Vegas has been a leader in entertainment when it comes to major holidays like New Year’s Eve, but has lacked a larger destination event on par with other major markets. For Jackpot NYE, we knew we had to build a multi-genre electronic lineup that the nightclubs simply cannot compete with on any single night. Las Vegas is our home and RVLTN is proud to continue raising the bar for the city. We aimed to provide locals as well as tourists with a cost effective alternative to the strip that’s also paired with many more perks, none more important than guaranteed admission with a ticket. We’re pumped to announce the first Jackpot NYE at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and can’t wait for the city to see what we have in store.” – Marcel Correa, RVLTN CEO

For tickets and more information about the upcoming Jackpot NYE 2023, click here.

RVLTN Presents: JACKPOT NYE w/ deadmau5, Porter Robinson, RL Grime, Rezz & more