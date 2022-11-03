Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Borgore Goes “Way Up” In New Single w/ Tima Dee

Globally recognized dubstep DJ & producer Borgore and musician Tima Dee are back with their second release together in “Way Up,” out now via Buygore Records.

The Israeli-born, Los Angeles-based Borgore released “Sad B*tch” with Tima Dee in December, followed by a remix pack featuring Aweminus, Tisoki and more. His newest has tinges of vintage Borgore, the irresistible dubstep that saw him rise the global ranks of the genre’s most beloved stars. Dee’s unforgettable lyrics – “Go ahead, go ahead, try to flex on me, you won’t mess, you won’t mess with my energy” – transition into a classic dubstep filth drop reminiscent of some of Borgore’s earlier sounds, essentially reminding those who may have forgotten his monumental impact on the early years of dubstep’s emergence in the states. In addition to the new single being available on all streaming platforms, the release will be accompanied by a music video shot in Tel Aviv.

Following the release of “Way Up,” Borgore has a few additional projects up his sleeve that have yet to be announced. Watch this space —

