LISTEN: Rïa Mehta & Sean Ae Deliver Mesmerizing New “Bohemia” Collab EP

Up-and-coming producer Rïa Mehta has been turning heads lately thanks to her versatile and diverse approach to electronic music. Already, the fast-rising artist has received recognition from renowned artists such as RÜFUS DU SOL, BLOND:ISH, Nora En Pure and Gorgon City, and we don’t see that stopping anytime soon. Her most recent release comes in the form of a two track collaborative EP Bohemia with fellow producer Sean Ae. As you’ll hear below we’re treated to two spellbinding tracks that take listeners on a dream-inducing emotional journey. Hear for yourself by streaming the project via Spotify below and read what the producer herself has to say about the inspiration behind Bohemia.

“Bohemia and Sol were inspired by sunsets of South Asian beaches. The lead track has sensual vocals from my dear friend Cathy, and Sol has a mellow, almost uplifting percussion which we felt made for a strong EP together.” – Rïa Mehta

Rïa Mehta, Sean Ae – Bohemia EP | Stream

