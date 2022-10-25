Gino Gomez is a DJ/producer you need to start getting familiar with. The rising artist has been making noise through disseminating his sound using mashups of popular songs, on top of expanding his production and events label Hurry Up Slowly. Gomez already has an impressive resumé in the dance music scene: he started working with his brother Andrew which helped them sign to Ultra Records and Sony Music in 2013. Now, after winning a battle with cancer a few years ago, Gino has continued to give back to the community as he has sharpens his impressive skills as a producer. Stream his top tracks below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Rising DJ & Producer Gino Gomez is A Name That Should be on Your Radar