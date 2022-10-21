LISTEN: Justin Hawkes Shares Must-Hear Debut Drum & Bass Album “Existential” via UKF

Justin Hawkes has been a driving force behind the U.S Drum & Bass scene since releasing under the moniker Flite in 2013. Now, since 2020, the talented producer has been dropping music as Justin Hawkes and changing the game while doing it. Today we’ve finally been treated to Hawkes’ debut album in Existential, a must-hear 15-track project that takes the listener through a captivating journey through the producer’s mind-bending production and story-telling. Hear the UKF-released project below and be sure to read what the man himself has to say about the inspiration behind this project.

“Existential manifests as a self-portrait,” says Hawkes. “It weaves between my thoughts, philosophy, and history, both within my career as a Drum & Bass artist in America and internally through the unknown future. The title itself represents the existential scenarios that have formed who I am, exploring my journey through crisis, the weight and forgotten wisdom of the past, and even the sometimes-comedic power of being an outlier.”

Justin Hawkes – Existential | Stream

