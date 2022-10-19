Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Tim Clark Brings the Future Rave in Enchanting New “Dream Walk” Single

Tim Clark’s two decades of experience as a DJ have clearly contributed towards his prowess as a music producer. The talented act’s latest release, “Dream Walk,” is a pristine future rave heater tailor-made for the festival or late-night club dancefloor. From the entrancing melodies to layered robotic female vocals, everything in this record comes together seamlessly making for quite the expansive and captivating listening experience. “Dream Walk” embraces Clark’s vision of spreading creativity to everyone on the planet, with the purpose of opening endless possibilities in the world of music and beyond. Stream the single via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Tim Clark – Dream Walk | Stream

Categories

