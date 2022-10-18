LISTEN: Getting to Know Rising Congolese & Belgian Producer Brunel Wekho in “Truth Never Lies” Remix

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

If you’re unfamiliar with Brunel Wekho it’s time to become familiar. The rising Congolese and Belgian DJ/producer has landed impressive collaborations with top artists including Cleymans & Van Geel, Twiggii Quinn, RAPHA and Bobby, just to name a few. He also recently inked a deal with CNR Record, alongside working with two large European labels, Banco Y Negro and Dutch Armada Music.

One of Burnel’s latest captivating works he’s promoting is ‘Truth Never Lies,’ a catchy and feel-good remix that will have you dancing from start to finish. You can stream the track via Spotify below, and be sure to also be on the lookout for more heat from Wekho in the future, including collaborations from new talent signed to his Sancouver Music business, his own label.

