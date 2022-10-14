veggi and Rome Castille Team Up On Funky House Anthem “TASTE”

With the release of his new single “TASTE” on Too Future Records, indie-dance musician veggi is rising in the music industry. This dynamic combo will be collaborating with artist and composer Rome Castille to deliver an infectious lofi-house rhythm that is sure to sink into your playlists. The explosive house music “TASTE” blends a deep hypnotic pace, rich vocals from Rome Castille, and captivating lyrics that are suited for the dance floor. Powerful rhythms take off as soon as you press play, transporting you to a world of infectious grooves.

Veggi is slated for his debut North American headline tour this fall. The following EP will provide additional background for the young producer as he continues to leave his imprint in the music industry with the most ambitious undertaking of his career thus far.

