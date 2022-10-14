LISTEN: The Phantom Of The Opera Celebrates 35 Years with Captivating, Forward-Thinking Remix Package

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

After a legendary 35-year run on Broadway, The Phantom Of The Opera will finally be closing its doors come February 2023. It’s currently the longest running show in Broadway, racking up a mind-blowing 13,925 performances when it’s all said and done. That said, before the show officially concludes, The Phantom is unleashing an incredibly rare and special remix package of the title track, complete with composer Andrew Lloyd Webber’s stamp of approval. As you’ll hear below, all three producers – ABOUT THAT, Supermini, and 2118 – tapped for remix duties come through with their own unique and captivating renditions of the iconic track.

The Phantom Of The Opera (Remixes) | Stream

