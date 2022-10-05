LISTEN: ALESSA.A Teams Up with Manse & Vincent Voort in Thrilling New “Bring Me To Life” Single

Rising Japanese artist ALESSA.A has been a musician for most of her life, and since debuting as a DJ at the Thailand Full Moon Party in 2019 she hasn’t looked back. Her latest effort comes in the form of a hypnotic new collaboration, “Bring Me To Life” with decorated artists Manse and Vincent Voort. From the intoxicating melodies to the driving percussion, this track absolutely slaps and creates an immersive atmosphere for the listener, as if they’re at an underground warehouse rave. The sky is clearly the limit for ALESSA.A and we can’t wait to hear what she has in store for us next. In the meantime, stream the new single below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Manse, Vincent Voort, ALESSA.A – Bring Me To Life | Stream

