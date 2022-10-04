In only his first few years as a producer, Nevlin has already shown impressive growth as an artist. While mostly working behind the scenes as an acclaimed ghost producer, now the rising talent is gaining notoriety dropping his own music. In his most recent effort, we’re treated to a catchy new single titled “Poetry in Motion” released via Revealed Records. A collaboration with popular Portugal electronic artist KURA, this track is completely packed with energetic vibes and hard-hitting moments. We can’t wait to hear what Nevlin has in store for us next (word on the street is that he’s got an upcoming release with DJ Khaled, Arcangel, and T.I.), but in the meantime stream his latest single below via Spotify.

Nevlin – Poetry In Motion | Stream

LISTEN: Rising Producer Nevlin Unleashes Catchy “Poetry In Motion” Single via Revealed Records