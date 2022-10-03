Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Feather Presents Sophomore EP ‘We Are For Each Other’

Channeling inspiration from earth elements and the wonders of human connection and collaboration, emerging producer Feather is proud to release his sophomore EP. We Are For Each Other. Featuring collaborations with a wide array of eclectic artists such as Sintra, Lockbox, SEGØ and more, the Nashville-based producer is on a mission to prove his city is capable of churning out talent in genres that aren’t country music.

“While still making music on my own, I began to experiment in collaborations with other producers making similar music. Working with another producer (and artist for that matter) incorporates a whole new influx of ideas and influences and inspiration that can be very tricky to navigate. There is a lot of trial and error through attempting to work together (and learn if you are even capable of working together) as well as delicate sacrifice and compromise to try and make the best possible track you can with both parties leaving feeling creatively proud and fulfilled. Through working with many of these other artists I’ve been able to try new things, experiment with new sounds, techniques and genres and most importantly grow as a creative – learning what is and is not a good fit for me and the musical future of this project.” – Feather

We Are For Each Other highlights Feather’s versatility as an artist and visionary. To be able to mold one’s style in the spirit of collaboration is a skillset that many haven’t mastered. As a producer whose style is rooted in diversity, the EP delivers something for everyone, aiming to establish the Feather project as a staple of dance music in a market dominated by country music. From the soulful and energetic lyrics heard in “Wasted Time” with Badnights to the upbeat yet euphoric drops found in “Glaciers” with Lockbox and TRØVES, the desire for rich assortment is evident within the artist’s release, setting the stage for Feather to establish himself as a household name. Stream the EP below:

