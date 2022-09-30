LISTEN: RIOT Usher In New Era With “IN CASE OF FIRE” EP

Celebrating the 10th year anniversary of the duo’s birth, Tom Davidson and Daniel Magid are taking their brand to newer heights as they look to cement themselves as one of the most dynamic and electrifying acts in dance music. On the “IN CASE OF FIRE” EP, RIOT stretch speakers to their limits with a phantasm of skull-shattering bass. Each tune on the three-track EP is infused with tremendous intensity and explodes with throbbing soundscapes. As layers of animated synthesizers buzz and basslines pound, RIOT invites everyone to join them in celebrating the last decade and looking ahead to ruling dominant over the dance music empire. With the release of their “IN CASE OF FIRE” EP, the Israeli-born pair is ushering in the next chapter in their careers.

