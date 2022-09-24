LISTEN: Sam Gellaitry Unleashes Anticipated New 15-Track Mixtape, “VF Volume II”

Sam Gellaitry’s reinvention of his artist project has been an absolute pleasure to watch these last few years, as he’s slowly blended the sounds of his infectious hip-hop beats from the SoundCloud era into refined, disco + funk adjacent bangers (we’re looking at you Duo and Assumptions.)

VF Vol II, Sam’s newest mixtape from this past week, has a bit of everything, from “New Wave” which is Sam’s spin on an 80’s disco vibe reminiscent of a “The Weeknd” production, to “Name to a Face” which is pure bouncing hip-hop.

All of that said, why don’t you check out the new mixtape for yourself. Stream “VF Volume II” for yourself below

Sam Gellaitry – VF VOL II | Stream

