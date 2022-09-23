Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Rising Producer Skysia Shares Stunning, Ethereal “Fragments” Experimental Bass Collaboration with illoh

Rising producer Skysia is a name you absolutely need to keep an eye on. Today, the Denver-based artist has delivered on an absolute beauty of deep bass track in “Fragments,” an ethereal collaboration with illoh. As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to an enchanting experimental bass heater boasting ethereal soundscapes and various other lush, organic sounds. Skysia has talked about getting artistic inspiration from nature, and that unique influence is on full-display here; this is one of those records that makes you feel immersed in a whole new universe. Hear what we mean by streaming the single on Spotify and be sure to read what the artist himself has to say about this release.

“Floating through realities. Fragmented spaces and alternate timelines. We find ourselves lost within a forest. Distant voices pull us toward the void. As the mist clears, we see reality is crumbling. Pieces fall apart only to come together again as something new emerges from the fragments.” -Skysia

Skysia x illoh – Fragments | Stream

