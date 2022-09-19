Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Renraku Global Unveils Newest Compilation INFOHAZARD

Globally recognized imprint Renraku just launched their newest 12-track compilation INFOHAZARD and it’s a masterpiece. Out now, the compilation is chock-full of artists both familiar to the brand and those releasing with the collective for the first time.

Featuring music from a slew of talented producers ranging from sv1, Nu Partial, INTRCEPT, Boingo Hotspot, Ankou and XOXOXOXO, the compilation’s opening track, sv1’s “Caustics,” is intended to be a highlight within its star-studded roster, with the Austin-based artist boasting a handful of Spotify’s flagship playlists like Spotify’s Fresh Finds Dance, Experimental and Hyperpop.

“STASIS DEMON” is a cinematic and glitchy track from UK-based experimental artist N² whose brilliant hand at sound design has lead to multiple releases across the Renraku catalog. Sabroi’s “Zoom” has the elements and class to go hand in hand with two of our favorite experimental legends like G Jones and Shades. Sabroi’s Max for Live production tools, created in tandem with techno producer Hellbound!, have been featured on the likes of Magnetic Mag and more – and “Zoom” is the Swedish artist’s Renraku debut.


The dark and aggressively moody track “R_NICEGUYS” from HØST showcases his ability to move fluidly between genres while Vhsceral’s “Mirror Test” will be the artist’s third occasion releasing with Renraku, his Living on Europa LP and Me Time EP being the precursors. Overall there’s so much class in this compilation that it’ll keep you occupied for a while.

“The idea of an infohazard has been discussed in certain circles of computer science and philosophy. To summarize briefly: an infohazard is a piece of information that can be damaging to the recipient (for instance: instructions on how to crash your computer hard drive). Running with that concept and applying it to music, the intent is to highlight and showcase music that fully realizes what is possible within electronic music – setting the bar higher in an already hyper-competitive landscape. Renraku has always strived to push the culture of electronic music forward, to break boundaries and to showcase what is possible at the absolute cutting edge; INFOHAZARD is our latest milestone in highlighting that.”

-Renraku Global

Check it out below:

