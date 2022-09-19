LISTEN: ANATTA Pioneers Growing Minimal House Scene with New “ILLUSTRATE” Insomniac Radio Show

Rising DJ and producer ANATTA is continuing to take the ever-expanding minimal house scene by storm. Since debuting his project in 2020, the talented artist has unleashed over 50 impressive tracks on decorated minimal labels such as Unnamed and Unknown, Music is 4 Lovers, and Whoyostro just to name a few. Now, ANATTA is back with some of the most exciting news of his career: a brand new show on Insomniac Radio called ILLUSTRATE Radio. Aiming to showcase everything the minimal house scene has to offer, the segment will include some of the producer’s favorite tracks, from dance floor heaters to more relaxing cuts as well. Check out the installment’s second episode below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

ANATTA – ILLUSTRATE Radio Episode 2 | Stream

