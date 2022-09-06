Dance music legends Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have a chemistry that’s hard to beat, so it’s always exciting to see that the two acts have released new music. This time around they’ve teamed up with internationally acclaimed Mexican celebrity/singer Kim Loaiza for a white-hot new single in “Fuego.” As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to a seamless fusion of Latin pop and dance music, as Kim’s catchy vocals sit flawlessly over the producers’ dynamic instrumental. In sampling Mr. President’s “Coco Jamboo” from 1996, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike have successfully revived a timeless dance classic – stream the tune below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike – Fuego | Stream

LISTEN: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Revive A Timeless Dance Classic in “Fuego” feat. Kim Loaiza