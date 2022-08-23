LISTEN: NASAYA Bends Time And Genre On “RUMMELSBURG”

Catching approval and nods from major industry players such as Pigeons & Planes, Billboard, SPIN Magazine, and more; NASAYA has become a regular for Ninja Tune and ODESZA’s Foreign Family Collective. Gearing up for an EP release later this year, NASAYA is sharing his latest “Rummelsburg.”

After collaborating on the PIRLAMPO EP with MARO, and releasing the technically challenging single “CIEL,” NASAYA is back with “RUMMELSBURG.” “RUMMELSBURG” is an electronic treat defined by snappy breakbeats, chopped voice samples, and intricate polyrhythms created for upscale dancefloors, a change from the pop-centric sound he arranged on PIRLAMPO. “RUMMELSBURG,” the second song off his upcoming REVES EP, is a mathematical composition with a catchy edge.

