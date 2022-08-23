Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: NASAYA Bends Time And Genre On “RUMMELSBURG”

LISTEN: NASAYA Bends Time And Genre On “RUMMELSBURG”

by Leave a Comment

Catching approval and nods from major industry players such as Pigeons & Planes, Billboard, SPIN Magazine, and more; NASAYA has become a regular for Ninja Tune and ODESZA’s Foreign Family Collective. Gearing up for an EP release later this year, NASAYA is sharing his latest “Rummelsburg.” 

After collaborating on the PIRLAMPO EP with MARO, and releasing the technically challenging single “CIEL,” NASAYA is back with “RUMMELSBURG.” “RUMMELSBURG” is an electronic treat defined by snappy breakbeats, chopped voice samples, and intricate polyrhythms created for upscale dancefloors, a change from the pop-centric sound he arranged on PIRLAMPO. “RUMMELSBURG,” the second song off his upcoming REVES EP, is a mathematical composition with a catchy edge.

LISTEN: NASAYA Bends Time And Genre On “RUMMELSBURG”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend