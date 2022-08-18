Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Rising Producer, veggi, Releases His Dreamy New Single “FALLING”

Multi-faceted instrumentalist turned producer veggi returns to Too Future with his latest release, FALLING. Fusing together a dreamy soundscape, alongside soft vocals, with an infectious future bass-leaning groove, FALLING checks every box. This Southern California producer’s hard work continues to show, amassing over 400,000 listeners on Spotify and gaining millions of views on Tik Tok. There is no question veggi has found a way to connect with his listeners. FALLING encompasses the essence of veggi, and we will continue to support this young producer’s rise. If you are in the Los Angeles area, veggi will be opening for yngfrnco at the Moroccan Lounge on 9/23, so be sure to check him out and stream below!

